Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,108 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLY opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

