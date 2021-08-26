Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.26. The company has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

