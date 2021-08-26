Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 296,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,425 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 732.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 114,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $74.10 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

