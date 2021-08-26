Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $98,507,000. 8.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PBR shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.19%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.