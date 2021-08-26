SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Trading Up 0.3%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 9,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

