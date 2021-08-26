SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.16

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SONM

SONM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

