Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

