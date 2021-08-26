Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Tops $0.0023

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $30,531.71 and $528.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.40 or 0.00761718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00097662 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

