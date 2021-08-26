SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. SparksPay has a market cap of $23,607.26 and $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,459,503 coins and its circulating supply is 10,345,737 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

