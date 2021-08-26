SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.9% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter.

RWO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

