SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 295,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,920,255 shares.The stock last traded at $353.55 and had previously closed at $354.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

