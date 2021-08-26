SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Lee Financial Co’s 5th Largest Position

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $167.67. 4,281,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

