SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $167.83. The stock had a trading volume of 289,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,943. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

