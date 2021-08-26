SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,943. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.