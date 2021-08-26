SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned 10.71% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,250,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,364,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 787,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

