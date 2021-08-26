SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,209 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 539,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

