SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 6.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $696,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.48. 1,539,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

