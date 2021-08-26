SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Graypoint LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,190 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,151,000. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 134,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.88. 1,757,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.