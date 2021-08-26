SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 80,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 1,757,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.