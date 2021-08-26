SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $60,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $495.28. 951,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,818. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

