Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.33 or 0.00758474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

