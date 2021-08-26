Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00281710 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

