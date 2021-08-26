Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.38.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
