Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Spectrum has a market cap of $33,468.94 and approximately $4,568.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.58 or 0.00361058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.