Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of Spirent Communications stock remained flat at $$16.06 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.80. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.