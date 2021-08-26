Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66,901 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.81.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.02 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

