Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.94.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.