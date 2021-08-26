Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 79,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,276,858 shares.The stock last traded at $152.79 and had previously closed at $155.02.

The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.94.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $92,957,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

