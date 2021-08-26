Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 79,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,276,858 shares.The stock last traded at $152.79 and had previously closed at $155.02.
The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $92,957,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.
About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
