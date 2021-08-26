SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPONF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047,334. SponsorsOne has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

