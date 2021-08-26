SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $71,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,120,284 shares of company stock valued at $80,058,603. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWTX opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

