Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 20,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,959. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $177.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

