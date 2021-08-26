SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Shares of SPXC stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. SPX has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.
SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
About SPX
SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
