Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Down 5.2%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63. 1,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 385,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQSP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,582 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

