SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 2,166.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSAAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 12,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

