Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Up 2.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 10,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $436,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

