Stacks Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $43.39 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00057451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,572,253 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

