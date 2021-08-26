Stafi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.42 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $23.80 million and $17.42 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

