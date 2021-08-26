Stakinglab Market Cap Achieves $1,141.68 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,141.68 and $25.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019340 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.