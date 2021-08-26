Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.31 and traded as low as C$6.21. Standard Lithium shares last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 1,408,977 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SLL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.31. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

