Starbase (STAR) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $943,691.01 and $626,091.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.33 or 0.00758474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

