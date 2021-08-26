SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,172.18 and approximately $64.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00847317 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 111.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

