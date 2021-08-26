Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.71 or 0.99875106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.01008246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06704199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.