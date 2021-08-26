STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of STERIS worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 214.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after buying an additional 525,890 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after buying an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STE stock opened at $216.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

