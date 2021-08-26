stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and $214.32 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,119.45 or 0.06634629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00121818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00153882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,995.05 or 0.99951757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.62 or 0.01024329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,007,651 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

