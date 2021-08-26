stETH (STETH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.42 or 0.99950083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.93 or 0.01023615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.85 or 0.06672150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

