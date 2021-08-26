Steven G. Bunger Sells 54 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Steven G. Bunger sold 54 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $13,747.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,161. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $261.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. CWM LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.