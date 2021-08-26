Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.30% of Stewart Information Services worth $80,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

