Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 154.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

