Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 26th (A, ERF, FLTR, IHG, IINN, IMO, MACF, MDC, QTRH, SVM)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agilent’s fiscal third-quarter results were driven by strong growth across all regions, business groups and end-markets served. Further, growth across LSAG, ACG and DGG segments contributed well to the top line. Growth in the pharmaceutical market on solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is continuously benefiting the company. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a positive factor. The company’s growing focus on investments toward growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, COVID-led disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain a concern.”

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £175 ($228.64) target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on the stock.

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$3.80 price target on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

