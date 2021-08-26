Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 26th (HTGM, JAPAY, KNBE, LBPH, LEGN, LFC, LYSDY, MARK, MATW, MDOMF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 26th:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics products for men and women. The Company’s products include hair care and skin care cosmetics. Mandom Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

